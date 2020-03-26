US offers US$15m reward for Maduro arrest, says Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2020. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, March 26 — The United States will offer US$15 million for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on drug-trafficking charges, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said today.

Pompeo announced the reward as the Justice Department unveiled charges against Maduro, describing him like a common criminal rather than a head of state as Washington tries to help opposition leader Juan Guaido take power.

“The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent, responsible, representative government that serves the needs of the people — and that does not betray the trust of the people by condoning or employing public officials that engage in illicit narcotics trafficking,” Pompeo said in a statement. — AFP