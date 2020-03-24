US delays immigration hearings for migrants in Mexico amid coronavirus

Central American migrants — heading in a caravan to the US — are blocked by members of Mexican National Guard in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas State, Mexico January 23, 2020. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, March 24 — The US government said yesterday all court hearings for asylum-seeking migrants in Mexico will be rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a bid to slash asylum claims, the administration of President Donald Trump had launched an initiative in January 2019 that has forced more than 57,000 non-Mexican migrants to wait in Mexico for their US immigration court hearings.

“Due to circumstances resulting from Covid-19, all Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) master calendar and merit hearings presently scheduled through April 22 will be rescheduled,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

“Neither the MPP program nor any hearings will be cancelled.” — Reuters