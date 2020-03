File picture of a hospital in Congo. Congo imposed a two-day lockdown in Haut-Katanga, an area rich in copper and cobalt, after two people tested positive for the coronavirus. — Reuters pic

KINSHASA, March 23 — Congo imposed a two-day lockdown in Haut-Katanga, an area rich in copper and cobalt, after two people tested positive for the coronavirus, the provincial governor said late yesterday.

Jacques Kyabula Katwe said that the boundaries of the southeastern province, whose capital is the major mining hub of Lubumbashi, would also be closed.

Ivanhoe, MMG Ltd, and Chemaf are among the mining companies with major concessions there. — Reuters