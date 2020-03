People are seen using the face masks during a press conference by Malaysian aid organisation OpsHarapan at The Verticle in Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PHNOM PENH, March 23 — Cambodia reported three new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total to 87, the health ministry said.

The three new cases included a 28-year-old French mother of a four-month-old infant who had tested positive for the virus last week. The mother, who travelled from Paris via Singapore to Phnom Penh last week, has also now tested positive for coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement. — Reuters