Powerful quake kills one child in Croatia’s capital, says health official

Soldiers clean debris from the street following an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia March 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

ZAGREB, March 22 — A large earthquake which struck north of the Croatian capital Zagreb today killed a 15-year-old child, health officials have said.

“An ambulance team took to the field and found under a collapsed building a child who no longer showed signs of life, said Zarko Rasic, the head of the Zagreb Emergency Medicine Institute.

The quake struck north of Zagreb today, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, damaging buildings, sending many people into the streets, burying vehicles in rubble and causing several fires.

— Reuters