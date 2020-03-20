Indonesian capital declares emergency over coronavirus

Indonesia’s Red Cross personnel wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of coronavirus at a prison complex in Jakarta, March 20, 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 20, 2020. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta handout pic via Reuters

JAKARTA, March 20 — The governor of Jakarta today declared a state of emergency for the next two weeks in the Indonesian capital, centre of the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Anies Baswedan also said that public entertainment such as bars, spas and cinemas would be shut from Monday and public transportation limited. He urged companies to let staff work from home.

“Our medical teams across Jakarta are dealing with a great number of people. Our response capability has a limit because the numbers of hospitals and staff are not in line with the growth of cases,” he said.

As of today, Indonesia had 369 confirmed cases and 32 deaths, according to a health ministry official. Jakarta, a city of 10 million people, had 215 confirmed infections and 18 deaths.

Baswedan said he would provide support for people who relied on a daily salary.

Jakarta has suspended religious activities, such as Islamic Friday prayers and Christian services, for two weeks. — Reuters