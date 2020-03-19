‘Tens of thousands’ of National Guard troops could be called up to help with coronavirus

Members of the New York Army National Guard help pack pantry bags for food distribution with Hope Community Services in an area with multiple cases of the coronavirus disease in New Rochelle, New York, March 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 19 — The head of the US National Guard said today that he expected that tens of thousands National Guard troops could eventually be involved in efforts to help deal with the fast-moving coronavirus in the United States, but he did not see a need to federalise them.

“It’s hard to tell what the exact requirement will be, but I’m expecting tens of thousands to be used inside the states as this grows,” General Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau said during a Pentagon press briefing.

Lengyel said while the president could federalise the National Guard, but he did not believe it made sense in this situation and was not aware of any plan to do so. — Reuters