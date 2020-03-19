Asean summit in Vietnam postponed until end-June over coronavirus

The Asean logo, made out of flowers, is seen before the 34th Asean Summit takes place, in Bangkok, Thailand June 19, 2019. An Asean summit rs scheduled in Vietnam early next month has been postponed until end-June due to worries about coronavirus. — Reuters pic

HANOI, March 19 — A summit of South-east Asian and other international leaders scheduled in Vietnam early next month has been postponed until end-June due to worries about coronavirus, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has informed leaders of other South-east Asian countries about the postponement, the ministry said.

The 36th summit of the 10-member Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) had been scheduled to take place on April 6-9 in Vietnam, the group’s chair this year.

The postponement decision came after Vietnam announced on March 17 that it would introduce mandatory quarantine for all visitors from the United States, Europe and Asean countries and suspend the issue of new visas for all foreign nationals.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 9,000 people worldwide and infected 76 people in Vietnam as of late today, already forced the cancellation of a meeting between Asean and the United States slated for March 14.

The Asean consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. — Reuters