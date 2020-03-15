Coronavirus death toll in Italy rises to 1,441

A man uses his smart phone in an empty Via Condotti street in Rome, Italy March 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

MILAN, March 15 — The death toll in Italy's coronavirus outbreak rose to 1,441 yesterday, up almost 14 per cent from the 1,266 total reported a day earlier, the civil protection authority said yesterday.

The total number of cases rose to 21,157 from 17,660, the authority said. Italy remains the worst affected country in Europe and second only to China, where the highly infectious virus first emerged.

The agency said 1,966 patients had recovered from the disease, which broke out in the north of the country on February 21, compared to 1,439 the day before.

The number of patients in intensive care rose to 1,518 against a previous 1,328. — Reuters