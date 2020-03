50 cases is a large number for a country as small as Brunei with a population of less than 500,000. — AFP pic

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, March 15 — Brunei said today that its citizens and foreign residents in the country are barred from leaving the Southeast Asian nation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The health ministry also said it had confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total tally to 50. — Reuters