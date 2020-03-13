Trump: Coronavirus testing will soon happen on ‘large scale’, ‘red tape’ cut

US President Donald Trump speaks about the US response to the coronavirus pandemic during an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 13 — President Donald Trump said this morning that coronavirus testing in the United States will soon happen on a large scale, but did not provide any details on how that would be accomplished.

“The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!” he wrote in a tweet.

Trump also criticised the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the US organisations leading the fight against the deadly infection, for having a testing system that he said would “always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic.”

Trump did not elaborate on why the system was inadequate, but yesterday, the top US official on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, said people cannot get tests easily and the US testing system “is not really geared to what we need right now.”

US officials and lawmakers are struggling to get a sense of how many people in the country have contracted the virus, which they attribute to low testing rates. — Reuters