Iraqi religious authorities say US air strike hit civilian airport

File picture of the destroyed headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group seen after an air strike in Qaim, Iraq, December 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

KERBALA, Iraq, March 13 — A US air strike hit an Iraqi civilian airport under construction in the holy Shi’ite Muslim city of Kerbala and killed one worker, Iraqi religious authorities said today.

The United States said earlier it had mounted a series of precision air strikes yesterday against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq it blamed for a rocket attack on a military base on Wednesday that killed one British and two American soldiers.

The Pentagon said the strikes targeted five weapons stores used by Kataib Hezbollah militants, including facilities housing arms used in past attacks on US-led coalition troops.

Kerbala international airport construction site was hit by an air strike, the management of the Imam Hussein shrine said in a statement. A civilian construction worker was killed.

The airport’s construction is being funded by the shrine management.

“This airport is completely civilian and its construction is overseen by the Imam Hussein Holy Shrine in agreement with several Iraqi companies and by Iraqi civilian workers,” it said.

“The Imam Hussein Holy Shrine condemns this unjustified and blatant assault.” — Reuters