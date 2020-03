Passengers wearing face masks arrive as a worker sprays disinfectant at international arrival terminal of Soekarno-Hatta Airport near Jakarta, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Indonesia March 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, March 13 — Indonesia today reported 35 new coronavirus cases, including two toddlers, bringing its total to 69.

Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters the cases ranged in age from 2 to 80, and that three people with the coronavirus had died. — Reuters