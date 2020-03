British police say it is dealing with a multiple person stabbing incident in London March 11, 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 12 — British police said four boys sustained injuries in a stabbing incident in Walthamstow, northeast London late yesterday.

The boys, aged around 15-16, were taken to hospital with stab injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the police said in a tweet early today.

Seven were arrested for "violent disorder, possession of offensive weapon & affray," the police said. — Reuters