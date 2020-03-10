US denounces Afghan bid for parallel government

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah speaks during his swearing-in ceremony as president, in Kabul March 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 10 — The United States yesterday denounced Afghan election runner-up Abdullah Abdullah's inauguration of himself as a rival president, urging unity in Kabul ahead of negotiations with the Taliban.

“We strongly oppose any action to establish a parallel government, and any use of force to resolve political differences,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, without explicitly naming Abdullah.

“Prioritising an inclusive government and unified Afghanistan is paramount for the future of the country and particularly for the cause of peace,” he said.

Pompeo nonetheless said he welcomed statements by both Abdullah and President Ashraf Ghani showing a commitment to a peace process with the Taliban as the United States began to pull troops after its nearly two-decade war.

Ghani and Abdullah both inaugurated themselves as president yesterday in rival ceremonies inside the sprawling palace compound.

Ghani was declared the winner of a fresh term in September polls, but Abdullah alleged fraud. After the last election, Abdullah joined a power-sharing arrangement brokered by then-US secretary of state John Kerry.

President Donald Trump's administration has shown thin patience with the bickering leaders in Kabul as it moves to end the war through a February 29 agreement signed with the Taliban.

The United States has not congratulated Ghani or commented on the election results, but in yesterday's statement referred to him as “President Ghani.” — AFP