Netanyahu asks court for trial delay

JERUSALEM, March 9 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked today for a 45-day delay in his corruption trial due to open March 17, saying prosecutors had not provided all information relevant to the case.

His trial is scheduled to start two weeks after an election that saw Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party earn the most votes but fall three seats short of the 61 needed to form a majority in the parliament, or Knesset.

The election result raised the prospect that Netanyahu, the first Israeli premier to be indicted in office, will be seeking to form a government while standing trial.

A letter sent by Netanyahu’s lawyers to the Jerusalem district court, seen by AFP, said that the premier’s legal team “had not received all the documents related to the investigation”.

Netanyahu has been indicted on various charges including receiving improper gifts and offering a media mogul lucrative regulatory changes in exchange for positive coverage.

He has denied the allegations.

Separately, anti-Netanyahu lawmakers may seek to pass a bill barring an indicted individual from forming a new government. — AFP