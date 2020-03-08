Stanford University shifts classes online amid virus fears

The Hoover Tower rises above Stanford University in this aerial photo in Stanford, California, US January 13, 2017. — Reuters file pic

LOS ANGELES, March 8 — Stanford University has informed students that beginning Monday, classes will be held online for the remainder of the winter quarter because of the growing spread of the new coronavirus.

The prestigious school located in northern California made the announcement Friday evening, saying that it expects “confirmed cases of Covid-19 will continue to grow in our region and perhaps in our university community.”

It said large group events at the school that has some 16,500 students will also be cancelled or adjusted.

In a separate statement, Provost Persis Drell said two undergraduate students at the university were in self-isolation after possible exposure to Covid-19.

He said both students had moved out of undergraduate housing pending the outcome of test for the virus.

“I know that this development will be a source of anxiety and concern,” he added. “We continue to be guided in our actions by medical professionals and public health guidance, and our team of university leaders is prepared to take additional steps to safeguard the health of our community as they become necessary.”

On Friday, two universities in Washington state, which has registered the largest number of deaths in the United States related to the virus — 16 — said they were also moving classes online. — AFP