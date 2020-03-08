Avalanche kills five people in Austria

A sign warning of avalanche danger is seen on a closed road after heavy snowfall near Obertauern, Austria, January 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

VIENNA, March 8 — A large avalanche swept five people to their deaths on a mountain in Upper Austria today, police said.

The bodies of the five, who were among a sports group from the Czech Republic, were brought down from Dachstein mountain, where the avalanche began at 2,800 metres, to Hallstatt village for identification, a police spokesman said.

The five victims were walking in snow shoes on the mountain, reports said.

Mountain rescue services were still at the scene midday today, backed up by six helicopters sent from other regions in Austria.

In January, about 60 residents in the town of Ramsau-am-Dachstein escaped another large avalanche which caused significant damage but no casualties. — AFP