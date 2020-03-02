Washington state confirms second US Covid-19 death, New York reports first case

Medics transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington March 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 2 — Health officials in Washington state said yesterday a second person infected with the coronavirus had died there, while New York's governor said his state confirmed its first case of the illness.

The Washington death was in the Seattle area and was reported on the website of the Seattle and King County public health department. On Saturday, the same officials reported the first death from coronavirus in the United States.

New York state confirmed its first positive coronavirus test, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday night. He wrote on Twitter that a woman in her 30s contracted coronavirus during a recent trip to Iran and was in quarantine in her home. He did not say where the woman lived, but the New York Times, citing unnamed state officials, said the woman was in New York City.

“The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving in New York,” Cuomo said.

At the federal level, President Donald Trump's administration scrambled yesterday to reassure Americans as the disease spreads and businesses cancel conferences and flights.

Administration officials tried to calm market fears that the coronavirus could cause a global recession, saying the public had overreacted and that stocks would bounce back because of the underlying strength of the US economy.

Washington state yesterday confirmed two other cases at a long-term care facility where a resident and a worker also tested positive for coronavirus and 50 residents and staff were showing symptoms.

Over 70 cases have been reported in the United States, with most on the West Coast but new cases in the Chicago area and Rhode Island, aside from New York.

Stock markets plunged last week, with an index of global stocks setting its largest weekly fall since the 2008 financial crisis, and more than US$5 trillion (RM21.05 trillion) wiped off the value of stocks worldwide.

A key energy conference in Houston that brings together oil ministers and energy firms was cancelled yesterday with the organisers of CERAWeek noting that border health checks were becoming more restrictive and companies had begun barring non-essential travel to protect workers.

A world economy conference with Pope Francis due to take place in Italy later this month was also cancelled. — Reuters