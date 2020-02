US President Donald Trump looks on during a news conference in New Delhi February 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Feb 25 — US President Donald Trump today criticised two liberal-leaning justices on the nation’s top court, saying Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg should recuse themselves from any cases involving him.

He cited comments Sotomayor made in a recent dissent that were critical of the Trump administration.

Trump, at a news conference at the end of a two-day visit to India, called Sotomayor’s comments “inappropriate”. — Reuters