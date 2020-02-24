S. Korea reports 161 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 763

Ambulances transporting confirmed coronavirus patients arrive at a hospital in Daegu, South Korea February 23, 2020. — Yonhap pic via Reuters

SEOUL, Feb 24 — South Korea reported 161 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 763, health authorities said today, a day after the government raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level.

Of the new cases, 115 were linked to a church in the southeastern city of Daegu after a 61-year-old woman known as “Patient 31” who attended services there tested positive, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

KCDC also reported the seventh death from the virus, a 62-year-old man from a hospital in Cheongdo, a county that saw surges in confirmed cases along with nearby Daegu in recent weeks.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the new outbreak, with Patient 31 having no recent record of overseas travel.

South Korea imposed its highest infectious disease alert yesterday, vowing extra resources to the region and limiting public activities. — Reuters