A damaged car is seen after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 20 — At least eight people were killed in a shooting incident late yesterday in the German city of Hanau, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors.

Police in Hanau, east of Frankfurt, could not be reached for comment. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

The Hessenschau regional broadcaster said two shooting incidents had taken place at two separate shisha bars in Hanau. — Reuters

