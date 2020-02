People wear protective masks as they walk a downtown street following the outbreak of Covid-19, in Hong Kong, February 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 19 — Hong Kong recorded its second death caused by Covid-19 today, a Princess Margaret Hospital spokeswoman said.

The 70-year-old man, who had underlying illnesses, was one of the 62 confirmed cases in the Chinese-ruled city. — Reuters

MORE TO COME