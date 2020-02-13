Pentagon set to back Huawei restrictions, reports Politico

The presentation of the Huawei's Ascend P7 smartphone, launched by China's Huawei Technologies in Paris, May 7, 2014. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 — The Pentagon is likely to back restrictions to Huawei Technologies, reversing earlier opposition to a proposal meant to further crack down on US exports to the blacklisted Chinese technology company, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Citing people familiar with internal deliberations, the report said the reversal would allow a rule first proposed by the US Commerce Department to advance and make it harder for US companies to get around the effective ban on exports to Huawei.

The Trump administration plans to meet this month to discuss further curbing technology exports to China and Huawei, sources told Reuters last week.

The Trump administration added Huawei to an economic blacklist in May last year, citing national security concerns.

In blacklisting the company, the US government had said it had a “reasonable basis to conclude that Huawei is engaged in activities that are contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests.”

Huawei has repeatedly denied the accusations. — Reuters