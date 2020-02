Security is already tight in Wuhan but is expected to be further tightened in Huanggang— Reuters pic

BEIJING, Feb 13 — China’s Huanggang, near the epicentre of the outbreak of the coronavirus, said today that starting from tomorrow it would tighten epidemic control measures including sealing residential complexes and only allowing essential vehicles on roads.

Food and the delivery of other essential goods will be arranged by designated personnel, the city said in a statement. — Reuters