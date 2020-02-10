Malay Mail

What we know about the mass shooter in Thailand

Monday, 10 Feb 2020 07:18 AM MYT

Screenshot of Thai soldier Jakrapanth Thomma standing in front of a building on fire during an attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima on February 8, 2020. — Facebook livestream video image via AFP
NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Feb 10 — At least 29 people were killed and dozens were wounded in an 18-hour shooting spree in northeastern Thailand that ended in an overnight standoff at a busy shopping mall.

What is known aout the attacker:

  • The shooter has been identified by authorities as 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma.
  • He worked at an army base about 250 km from Bangkok.
  • Jakrapanth was a sharp shooter and took many special courses on attacking, including planning ambushes, army sources said.
  • He was involved in a dispute over a house sale with a relative of his commanding officer, according to the Thai prime minister and police.
  • Hours before the attack began on Saturday, he had posted on Facebook denouncing greedy people who took advantage of others. “Do they think they can spend the money in hell?”
  • After the attack began, he posted: “Death is inevitable for everyone” and said his fingers were cramping. Facebook then cut off his account. — Reuters

