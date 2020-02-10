Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Merkel’s CDU, won’t run for chancellor, says source

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has been struggling to assert her control in the party despite being favoured by Merkel — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 10 — Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and her protegee, will not run for chancellor in next year’s federal election, a source in her party said today.

The source said Merkel wanted Kramp-Karrenbauer to remain a minister. Kramp-Karrenbauer is Germany’s defence minister.

Kramp-Karrenbauer has been struggling to assert her control over her conservative party after a regional branch defied her by backing a local leader helped into office by the far right. — Reuters