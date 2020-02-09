Boeing plane makes hard landing in northwest Russia, no injuries

A view shows the UTair Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane following a hard landing at Usinsk airport, Komi Republic February 9, 2020. — Picture by Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via Reuers

MOSCOW, Feb 9 — A Boeing 737 airliner with 96 people on board made a hard landing in northwestern Russia today due to a problem with the chassis, emergency officials and aviation authorities said.

Nobody was injured when a UTair aircraft, en route from Moscow, landed at the airport of Usinsk, a town in the Komi Republic some 1,500 kilometres from Moscow.

Russia’s civil aviation authority said the hard landing was due to a problem with the chassis. It said all passengers and crew had safely left the aircraft.

Pictures posted on the websites of the regional government and emergency situations ministry showed the airliner lying flat on its belly on a runway covered partly with snow. — Reuters