Thailand confirms seven new coronavirus cases bringing tally to 32

A health worker uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of a tourist who arrives at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport, Thailand, January 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Feb 8 — Thailand today confirmed seven new cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), including a Thai airlifted out of coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Tuesday, bringing the country’s tally to 32.

Disease Control Department director-general Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the additional cases comprise three Thais and four Chinese nationals.

He said the Thai evacuee was among 138 Thai nationals who returned to the country on Feb 4.

The patient was admitted to Chonburi Hospital yesterday after showing coronavirus symptoms and laboratory test results came out positive this morning.

“The other two Thais had contact with tourists,” he told a media briefing here today.

The four Chinese patients comprise three family members of previously reported cases, and a tourist from an area near Wuhan, Suwannachai said.

Of the 32 confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand, 23 are Chinese nationals while nine are Thais.

Ten patients have been discharged while 22 are still in hospital. — Bernama