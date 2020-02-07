WHO: World faces chronic shortage of coronavirus protective equipment

Executive Director of the World Health Organisation’s emergencies programme Mike Ryan, Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the Technical Lead for the WHO’s emergencies programme Maria Van Kerkhovespeaks at a news conference on the novel coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland February 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Feb 7 — The world is facing a chronic shortage of gowns, masks, gloves and other protective equipment in the fight against a spreading coronavirus epidemic, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said today.

As of 6am Geneva time (0500 GMT) there were 31,211 confirmed cases in China and 637 deaths, he said.

“For the last two days there had been fewer reported infections in China, which is good news, but we caution against reading too much into that. The numbers could go up again,” he told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva. — Reuters