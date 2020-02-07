Report: Germany wants to evacuate another group of Germans from Wuhan due to coronavirus

This photo taken February 5, 2020 shows a patient covered with a bed sheet at an exhibition centre converted into a hospital as it starts to accept patients displaying mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Feb 7 — The German government wants to evacuate another group of Germans from the Wuhan area in central China due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 630 people, magazine Der Spiegel reported today.

Germany had already evacuated more than 100 Germans and family members from Wuhan - where the outbreak originated — last weekend but the magazine reported that there were still around 20 Germans in the region of Wuhan.

It said they could be flown back on a plane that is due to evacuate British citizens at the weekend, adding that discussions about that were already underway with the British government. — Reuters