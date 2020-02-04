Thais returning from China to be quarantined at Chon Buri

People wear masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand January 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Feb 4 — All Thais evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in China, today will be examined and quarantined for 14 days at naval base Chon Buri.

In a statement today, Royal Thai Navy spokesperson Prachachart Sirisawat said five buildings at the naval base in Sattahip district would be used as quarantine facility.

“A command centre will be set up at Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital in the base to monitor evacuees’ condition from time to time,” he said.

He added that a Thai AirAsia aircraft to fly home the Thais will land at U-Tapao Airport and they will be brought to the quarantine facility, about 15 km from airport.

Local media reported that the Thai AirAsia flight is expected to leave for Wuhan today and arrive at U-Tapao Airport at 3.35pm (local time).

However, the returned flight could be delayed due to screening process.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will fly to Wuhan with a medical team to supervise the evacuation process. They will wear protective suits.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha urged the public to stay calm and not to panic.

"Some people tried to use coronavirus (outbreak) to attack me,” he said.

At present, there are 19 confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand, including two locals. Eight of the patients were cured and discharged from hospital. — Bernama