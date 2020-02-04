Democratic presidential race off to rocky start as Iowa results delayed by 'inconsistencies'

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren embraces her grandchildren Atticus and Lavinia at her rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

DES MOINES, Feb 4 — The US Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a slow and rocky start in Iowa yesterday, as the results of the state's caucuses were delayed for hours while party officials double-checked “inconsistencies” in the initial count.

Voters poured into more than 1,600 schools, community centres and other public locations around Iowa, the first state to choose a November election challenger to Republican US President Donald Trump.

The Iowa state party said it was doing “quality checks” on the results and found “inconsistencies in the reporting” of the data from the caucus sites.

“In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report,” state party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said.

“This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” she said, adding the underlying data and paper trail were sound.

Iowa voters were meeting to render judgment on a field of 11 Democratic contenders led by front-runners Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden, who have battled for the top in recent Iowa opinion polls.

Long lines and heavy crowds were reported in some locations, but doors to the caucus sites closed and the process began at 7pm CST (0100 GMT today).

Mostly white, rural Iowa is the first test in the state-by-state battle to pick a Democratic nominee to face Trump in the November 3 election. After more than a year of campaigning and more than US$800 million (RM3.3 billion) in spending, the results in Iowa will begin to provide answers for a party desperately trying to figure out how to beat the businessman-turned-president.

Voters are pondering whether to back someone with appeal to independents and disaffected Republicans, like moderates Biden, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Senator Amy Klobuchar of neighboring Minnesota, or someone who energizes the party's liberal base and brings out new voters, like progressives Sanders and fellow Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

At the caucus sites, voters gathered in groups by candidate preference in a public display of support. If a candidate did not reach a threshold of support of 15 per cent of voters, the total needed to be considered viable, that candidates' supporters were released to back another contender, leading to a further round of persuasion.

“We need a candidate who can bring our party together,” Warren told a caucus at a high school in Des Moines. “We need all our Democrats united. Most of all, you need someone who’s going to inspire people: Democrats, independents and Republicans.”

Even if one candidate wins by a commanding margin in Iowa, Democrats may still lack clear answers as the race moves on to the other three early voting states of New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina later in February.

Whoever remains in the race by Super Tuesday on March 3, when 15 states and territories vote, will also confront billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is skipping the early states in favour of focusing on states rich in delegates to the Democratic National Convention in July.

Sanders, who finished in a virtual dead heat with eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in Iowa during his first presidential run in 2016, has surged in many Iowa polls to move just ahead of Biden.

Warren and Buttigieg remain within striking distance, and many polls show a big bloc of undecided Iowa voters, creating the potential for upsets and late surges.

Record turnout

Iowa state party officials are expecting a record turnout, exceeding the nearly 240,000 voters who attended the caucuses in 2008 amid the excitement over Barack Obama's first presidential candidacy.

Beating Trump was the prime consideration for voters as they entered the caucus, according to a poll of 1,512 Iowa Democrats conducted by the National Election Pool, with 62 per cent saying they want someone who can beat Trump and 36 per cent wanting a nominee who agrees with them on major issues.

Republicans were also holding Iowa caucuses yesterday, with Trump, who has around 90 per cent support in his party, declared the projected winner by various media outlets. — Reuters