Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

A vendor shows the only type of face mask they have available as people scramble to buy masks in a medical supply store after the coronavirus outbreak, in Manila, Philippines January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Jan 31 — A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 213 people.

Here is what we know: