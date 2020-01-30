92 S'poreans return home from Wuhan, say S'pore ministry of foreign affairs

Ninety-two Singaporeans arrived in Singapore from Wuhan, China on Thursday (Jan 30). — Ministry of Foreign Affairs pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 — Ninety-two Singaporeans arrived home from Wuhan, China this morning, accompanied by officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The returning Singaporeans would undergo medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport, MFA said in a statement.

Those with a fever or respiratory symptoms would be taken to designated hospitals for further examination, while the remaining passengers, including the MFA consular officers who facilitated the return, would be quarantined for 14 days.

In a telephone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s appreciation to the Chinese authorities for facilitating the Singaporeans’ return. — TODAY

