Salvini’s League loses bid to topple Italy govt in regional vote

Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini holds a news conference in southern Italy on a bank holiday in Castel Volturno August 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

BOLOGNA, Jan 27 — Italy’s populist leader Matteo Salvini failed to win a key regional election and topple the country’s fragile coalition government, official results showed today.

The far-right League had hoped to score a historic upset and force snap elections in the regional vote in Emilia Romagna, but a high turnout favoured the incumbent centre-left candidate.

The Democratic Party’s (PD) Stefano Bonaccini won 51.36 per cent of the vote against the anti-immigrant League candidate Lucia Borgonzoni’s 43.68 per cent, according to results released by the interior ministry today.

The wealthy centre-north region of Emilia Romagna has been a stronghold of the Italian left for over 70 years, but while left-wing values still hold sway in its cities, the right had rallied serious support in towns and the countryside.

Pre-election polls showed the League neck-and-neck with the PD, which governs Italy in coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

Turnout in the key region was almost double at around 67 per cent compared with 37 per cent in 2014, potentially thanks to the support of the anti-populist youth-driven Sardines movement.

Some 3.5 million citizens were eligible to cast ballots to elect the region’s president.

In the smaller southern region of Calabria, the candidate of former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, Jole Santelli, won handily with 55.71 per cent of the vote.

For months, the League has been hoping for a repeat of its historic win in October in Umbria, which had been a left-wing fiefdom for 50 years.

League candidate Borgonzoni, 43, was overshadowed by Salvini, who held daily rallies and inundated social media with snaps of him sampling delicacies in the Parma ham and Parmesan cheese heartland.

Salvini infuriated the left Saturday when he broke the pre-election silence — which under Italian law means candidates cannot campaign the day before a vote — by tweeting about the “eviction notice” he was set to deliver to the government.

“Arrogance never pays,” PD candidate Bonaccini said later in his victory speech, scoffing at Salvini’s promises to “liberate” the region.

The PD candidate had focused his campaign on his track record in the region, which boasts low jobless figures and is home to “Made in Italy” success stories such as Ferrari and Lamborghini.

He also benefitted from the Sardines movement, which was born in the region just a couple of months ago but has fast become a national symbol of protest against the far right.

But analysts said many local family-run, artisanal firms were disgruntled and feeling left behind by the march of globalisation.

‘Cling to power’

The League triumphed in Emilia Romagna at the European Parliament elections in May, becoming the leading party with nearly 34 per cent of the votes, topping the PD’s 31 per cent.

Just five years earlier it had taken home a mere 5 per cent, compared to the PD’s 53 per cent.

On Sunday, voter Andrea Setti, a 34-year old bank employee, told AFP he felt it was even more important than usual for him to cast his ballot, as the region’s political “colour”, or allegiance, was nowhere near as clear cut as it used to be.

“Now you cannot really know which way it’s going to go,” he said.

Fellow voter Lisa Zanarini, 31, said she hoped people would not be seduced by “easy words and easy promises”.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had dismissed fears of a government crisis were Salvini’s party to win, saying the election concerned the region alone and had no bearing on national politics.

The coalition’s main stabilising factor is a joint fear of snap elections which would likely hand power to Salvini, whose party is well ahead in national polls.

Analysts had warned that a League victory could cause the M5S, which is riven by infighting and has been haemorrhaging members, to collapse.

Contested M5S head Luigi Di Maio resigned Wednesday in a bid to stave off a crisis — but political watchers cautioned it may not be enough. — AFP