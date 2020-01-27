Palestinians say Abbas rejected Trump’s bid to discuss peace plan

An effigy depicting US President Donald Trump is seen before it is set on fire by Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against the US Middle East peace plan, in Gaza City January 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

RAMALLAH (Palestinian Territories), Jan 27 — Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has rejected multiple approaches by Donald Trump to discuss the US president’s upcoming proposal for peace with Israel, three officials said today.

The Trump administration reached out several times in recent months, including via third parties, but Abbas rejected the proposals, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“There will be no discussion with the Americans until they recognise the two-state solution,” one senior official said, adding that Abbas had refused to engage with Washington over what the official called Trump’s pro-Israel bias. — AFP