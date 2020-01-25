US to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 25 — The United States is arranging a charter flight on Sunday to bring its citizens and diplomats back from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak of a new coronavirus, the Wall Stree Journal reported on Saturday.

The plane, with around 230 people, will carry diplomats from the US consulate as well as US citizens and their families, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the operation.

Washington was given approval for the operation from China's Foreign Ministry and other government agencies following negotiations in recent days, the newspaper said. The US also plans to temporarily shut its Wuhan consulate, it said. — Reuters