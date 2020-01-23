Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off Alaska island, no tsunami threat

ANCHORAGE, Jan 23 — An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck 81km west of the city of Adak in Alaska at a depth of 10km, the US Geological Survey said today.

There was no danger of a tsunami, the National Tsunami Warning Centre based in Palmer, Alaska, said.

The quake was followed by more than 30 aftershocks of magnitudes in the range of 2.1 and 3.9 within two hours in the same Aleutian Island region, according to the Alaska Earthquake Centre at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Adak is the westernmost city not only in Alaska but in the United States. It is about 1,300 miles southwest of Anchorage and has a population of about 300.

It is a very seismically active area, with many earthquakes and active volcanoes. — Reuters