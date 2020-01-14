Democrat Cory Booker drops out of 2020 US presidential race

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker speaks during the fourth US Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Ohio October 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

DES MOINES, Jan 14 — US Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had recently bemoaned the increasingly lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, yesterday said he was ending his White House campaign.

Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, had been talked about as a potential presidential contender for two decades, ever since his underdog campaign for the mayor's office in Newark, New Jersey, was chronicled in an Academy Award-nominated documentary.

His departure from the race leaves only a few candidates of colour among the dozen Democrats still vying to take on US President Donald Trump in November, in what had once been the most historically diverse set of candidates in US history. — Reuters