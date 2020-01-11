Trump calls British royal family spat ‘sad’

President Donald Trump praised Queen Elizabeth II and said he felt sorry for her. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 — President Donald Trump yesterday called Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s decision to quit their roles in the British royal family “sad” and said he felt sorry for the queen.

“I think it’s sad, I do,” Trump said in an excerpt of an interview to air later on Fox News.

“I don’t want to get into the whole thing,” he said. “I just have such respect for the queen. I don’t think this should be happening.”

Speaking of Queen Elizabeth II, the grandmother of Harry, he said “she’s a great woman. She’s never made a mistake, if you look. I mean she’s had like a flawless time.” — AFP