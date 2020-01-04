Man arrested for alleged murder of 43-year-old woman at Esparina Residences in Singapore

The police are seen carrying the body of the deceased out of Esparina Residences in Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 — Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 43-year-old woman at Esparina Residences at 125 Compassvale Bow.

Police said they received a call for assistance at 12.07pm yesterday.

Upon their arrival, the 43-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the unit and subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A police van was seen leaving the condominium at 3.10pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both the deceased and the man know each other.

Police have classified the case as murder, and investigations are ongoing.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday, police added. — TODAY