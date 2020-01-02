Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Iran, no immediate reports of damage, casualties

The Ahram-Farashband road blocked by a landslide triggered by an earthquake in Iran's southern Bushehr province December 27, 2019. Another earthquake of 5.8 magnitude shook northeastern Iran January 2, 2020. — AFP pic

DUBAI, Jan 2 — An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook northeastern Iran today, state television said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake hit Sangan, a town of about 10,000 people near the border with Afghanistan, at a shallow depth of 8 km, the broadcaster added.

“We have not received any reports of casualties until this moment, but a large area has been affected, which our survey teams are investigating,” the head of the provincial emergency department, Hojjatali Shayanfar, told state TV. — Reuters