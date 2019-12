US National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien said the US found the situation with N.Korea concerting. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 — The United States is monitoring North Korea’s actions closely and finds the situation there concerning but there are open lines of communications between the two countries, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said today.

Washington wants to hold North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to his commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, O’Brien said on ABC’s “This Week.” — Reuters