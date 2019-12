Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with Saudi security forces in Dammam, according to a state television report. ― Reuters pic

DUBAI, Dec 26 — Saudi security forces killed two “terrorists” yesterday after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in the eastern city of Dammam, state television al-Ekhbariya reported.

“Two wanted terrorists were killed after exchanging fire with security forces,” al-Ekhbariya TV said, without giving further details.

Calm was restored to the residential neighbourhood in Dammam after the operation, the broadcaster added. — Reuters