Image from the YouTube Video: Iran One day with Iranian MiG 29 pilots.

GENEVA, Dec 26 — An Iranian MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in the northwest of the country yesterday, prompting a rescue operation for the pilot, state media quoted Iran's armed forces as saying.

The military said in a statement that rescue teams were sent to the remote mountainous area but that they faced bad weather and snow-covered terrain, the state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Earlier reports by local news agencies said the plane had two pilots who were both killed. — Reuters