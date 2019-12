NZ police say nine officially listed as missing after volcano eruption

A man looks at a memorial at the harbour in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand December 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

WELLINGTON, Dec 11 — Nine people have been officially listed as missing after the —eruption of a volcano on New Zealand’s White Island, police said today, seven of them Australians and two New Zealanders.

“This is not a complete list of the missing as we have been unable to speak with all next of kin involved,” the police added in their statement.

The death toll from Monday’s eruption stands at six and 30 injured.

The police said there was a definitive list of people in hospital whose names could not be released due to privacy reasons. Nine people who were not in hospital and had not been discharged were listed officially as missing.

The nine are Gavin Dallow, Jessica Richards, Krystal Browitt, Richard Elzer, Zoe Hosking, Karla Matthews and Julie Richards, all from Australia, and New Zealanders Tipene Maangi and Hayden Inman. — Reuters