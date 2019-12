Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris December 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 10 — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and the leaders of France, Ukraine and Russia had given fresh momentum to efforts to restore peace to eastern Ukraine at a summit in Paris yesterday, though much work remained.

“Now we need to carry on working very, very hard, there is no question about that, but there is momentum again, movement,” Merkel told a joint news conference with the other leaders. — Reuters