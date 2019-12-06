Poland seizes record cocaine haul worth US$522m

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during a session of parliament in Warsaw November 19, 2019. — Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta pic via Reuters

WARSAW, Dec 6 — Police in Poland have seized a record two-ton haul of cocaine worth around half a billion dollars, likely destined for sale across Europe, the Polish prime minister said yesterday.

“This is the largest smuggling attempt in at least the last 30 years,” Premier Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw, adding that the street value of the drugs amounted to some two billion zlotys (US$522 million, RM2.16 billion).

The cocaine was likely destined for other countries in the European Union, he said.

Police said they arrested four Colombians, one Iranian living in Germany and two Poles on drugs charges.

Polish customs officers discovered the cocaine mixed with chalk in a shipping container in the northern Polish Baltic Sea port of Gdynia.

Police said they also found a sophisticated laboratory in western Poland linked to the drugs gang. — AFP