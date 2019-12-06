Iran gas explosion kills at least 11 people, injures dozens, reports Mehr

DUBAI, Dec 6 — At least 11 people were killed and dozens were injured in a gas explosion in Iran's western Kurdistan province yesterday, the country's semi-official Mehr news agency quoted a provincial emergency official as saying.

“At least 11 people were killed and unfortunately five children were among them when the gas explosion occurred at a wedding hall at night at Saqqez city,” Mehr reported, adding that dozens were injured when trying to escape.

Mehr said rescue teams and ambulances had been dispatched to the scene. — Reuters